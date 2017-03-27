 
Freispiel | Beitrag vom 27.03.2017

Ursendung | Neue AutorenproduktionenKurzstrecke 60

Feature, Hörspiel, Klangkunst

Zusammenstellung: Barbara Gerland, Ingo Kottkamp, Marcus Gammel

Bühnenaufbau des Korg MS 20 Orchesters von Musiker und Hörspielmacher Felix Kubin (Felix Kubin)
Innovative und zeitgemäße Hörstücke aus Feature, Hörspiel, Klangkunst.

In unserer aktuellen "Kurzstrecke" präsentieren wir unter anderem:

Dorf. Troll
Von Dorothea Lachner

Marxloh
Von Marie Eberhardt

Outside the Laboratory
Von Felix Kubin

Außerdem: Neues aus der "Wurfsendung" mit Julia Tieke:
"Zersplittert" von Ralf Haarmann

Video von Felix Kubin mit dem "Choir of Wires":

Komposition: Felix Kubin
Mit: "Choir of Wires" Luca School of Arts (Ghent, Belgium), Klasse von Prof. Esther Venrooy
Produzentin: Sarah Zeebroek für das Kunstencentrum Vooruit
Kamera: Gregg Young, Kelly Looghe and Tingyao Zhou
Schnitt: Kelly Looghe
Ton: Nico Van Der Eeken and Pepijn Mesure
Licht: Gilles Roosen and Jarne Pollet

Zusammenstellung: Barbara Gerland, Ingo Kottkamp, Marcus Gammel
Produktion: Autoren/Deutschlandradio Kultur 2017
Länge: 54'30
(Ursendung)

Die Sendung Kurzstrecke sucht Autorenproduktionen aus den Genres Hörspiel, Feature und Klangkunst. Nähere Informationen dazu hier:

https://kurzstrecke.deutschlandradio.de/login

