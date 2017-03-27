Ursendung | Neue Autorenproduktionen Kurzstrecke 60

Feature, Hörspiel, Klangkunst

Zusammenstellung: Barbara Gerland, Ingo Kottkamp, Marcus Gammel

Bühnenaufbau des Korg MS 20 Orchesters von Musiker und Hörspielmacher Felix Kubin (Felix Kubin)

Innovative und zeitgemäße Hörstücke aus Feature, Hörspiel, Klangkunst.

In unserer aktuellen "Kurzstrecke" präsentieren wir unter anderem:

Dorf. Troll

Von Dorothea Lachner

Marxloh

Von Marie Eberhardt

Outside the Laboratory

Von Felix Kubin

Außerdem: Neues aus der "Wurfsendung" mit Julia Tieke:

"Zersplittert" von Ralf Haarmann



Video von Felix Kubin mit dem "Choir of Wires":

Komposition: Felix Kubin

Mit: "Choir of Wires" Luca School of Arts (Ghent, Belgium), Klasse von Prof. Esther Venrooy

Produzentin: Sarah Zeebroek für das Kunstencentrum Vooruit

Kamera: Gregg Young, Kelly Looghe and Tingyao Zhou

Schnitt: Kelly Looghe

Ton: Nico Van Der Eeken and Pepijn Mesure

Licht: Gilles Roosen and Jarne Pollet

Produktion: Autoren/Deutschlandradio Kultur 2017

Länge: 54'30

(Ursendung)

